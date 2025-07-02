Two ‘India-sponsored’ terrorists killed following attack on govt offices in Mastung

A teenager dead and seven others also injured in the terrorist attack

RAWALPINDI: Two “Indian-sponsored” terrorists were eliminated in a fire exchange with the security forces following an attack on government offices in Balochistan’s Mastung district that killed a teenager and injured seven others on Tuesday.

“Two terrorists were killed and three others were injured in an intense fire exchange between the security forces and the terrorists,” Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said in a statement.

“Fitna al-Hindustan attacked the tehsil office, government offices, and a bank, and in the terrorists’ firing, a 16-year-old boy died while seven individuals were injured,” the statement said.

مستونگ میں فتنہ الہندوستان کا بنک تحصیل آفس اور دفاتر پر حملہ، ترجمان حکومت بلوچستان شاہدرند ترجمان حکومت بلوچستان نے کہا کہ دہشت گردوں کی فائرنگ سے سولہ سالہ بچہ جاں بحق، سات افراد زخمی ہوئے۔ واقعے کے فوراً بعد ایف سی، سی ٹی ڈی اور لیویز نے علاقے کا محاصرہ کر لیا دہشت گرد پسپا… — Govt. of Balochistan (@dpr_gob) July 1, 2025

“The Frontier Constabulary, Counter-Terrorism Department, and Levies personnel rushed to the site and cordoned off the area, crushing the terrorists,” Rind asserted, saying intense fire exchange occurred after the security forces “besieged” the terrorists.

Confirming the attack, Mastung Deputy Commissioner Athar Abbas Raja said that heavy firing and blasts were heard in the town at around 11am.

Action against the perpetrators was ongoing while an “organized” clearance operation was also underway at the site of the incident, according to the government statement.

It added that search efforts to trace the facilitators of the attackers had also been initiated. The operation to “protect citizens and arrest terrorists” was based on intelligence input, Rind said.

“The immediate response by the security forces was effective in preventing further loss of lives,” the government official highlighted.

New data on terror activities in Pakistan

Militant groups were unable to significantly escalate their activities in the country last month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS, which recorded 85 attacks in May compared to 81 in April.

In one of the recent major attacks, a school bus in Balochistan’s Khuzdar was targeted on May 21, leaving eight children among 10 dead.

In April, three policemen were martyred and at least 16 others were injured as a blast targeted a vehicle of the Balochistan Constabulary on Mastung’s Dasht Road.

Last month, security forces killed two “Indian sponsored terrorists” in Balochistan’s Duki district and another two in Kachhi.

On June 18, a man and a woman were shot dead when unknown gunmen opened fire at them in the Surgaz area, a locality on the outskirts of Mastung town. Another woman and a child sitting in the car were injured in the firing.

Pakistan has witnessed an alarming surge in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

The country ranked second in the Global Terrorism Index 2025, with the number of deaths in terrorist attacks rising by 45 per cent over the past year to 1,081.