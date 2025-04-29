Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Create an account Create an account Welcome! Register for an account your email your username A password will be e-mailed to you. Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. NATIONAL April 29, 2025 Gold Rates In Pakistan Today – 29th April, 2025 By Web Desk All Gold prices mentioned above are quoted by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA). FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsAppEmail Previous articleOnly 395 candidates pass CSS 2024 written examNext articleEOBI Announces Major Pension Increase Benefiting Pensioners Nationwide Web Desk LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name: Please enter your name here Email: You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ RELATED ARTICLES Entertainment Prince William And Kate Middleton Share Exciting News On Their Wedding Anniversary NATIONAL EOBI Announces Major Pension Increase Benefiting Pensioners Nationwide NATIONAL Only 395 candidates pass CSS 2024 written exam NATIONAL Couple remanded in child’s murder case NATIONAL One dead during gas theft attempt near Malir river NATIONAL Protest erupts over cancellation of train stop at jungshahi Must Read NATIONAL Couple remanded in child’s murder case April 29, 2025 KARACHI: A judicial magistrate remanded a woman and her husband to police custody until April 30 in connection with the alleged torture and death... One dead during gas theft attempt near Malir river April 29, 2025 Protest erupts over cancellation of train stop at jungshahi April 29, 2025 Protest rally demands recovery of missing bheel girl April 29, 2025