NATIONAL

National tally rises to 14 as another polio case of 2025 reported in KP

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) on Tuesday confirmed the 14th case of polio in Pakistan this year, with the latest case reported from North Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Polio Reference Laboratory of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the fresh case, a 19-month-old child, brings the total number of polio cases in the country to 14 in 2025 so far.

The breakdown of reported cases included eight from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, four from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In response to the latest case, the National EOC has announced that a special vaccination campaign will soon be launched in 11 union councils of North Waziristan to contain the spread of the virus.

Health authorities have urged parents to ensure their children receive polio drops in every immunization campaign. They also emphasized the importance of completing routine vaccinations on time to protect children from polio and other preventable diseases.

Pakistan remains one of the few countries in the world where the poliovirus continues to circulate, making continued vigilance and public cooperation essential for eradication efforts.

