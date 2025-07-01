PM directs swift action to boost tourism sector

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday instructed the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) to take immediate and practical steps to promote tourism across the country. Chairing a meeting to review tourism development efforts, the prime minister emphasized the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors to facilitate international tourists visiting Pakistan’s destinations.

He also stressed the need for measures to encourage domestic tourism, urging local travelers to explore recreational sites within the country. Furthermore, he called for strategic planning to attract long-term investment in the tourism sector, noting its potential to generate foreign exchange.

Prime Minister Shehbaz highlighted Pakistan’s abundant natural resources, including its snow-capped mountains, lush forests, rivers, and plains, particularly in the northern areas, which offer immense tourism potential. He proposed that Pakistan be introduced internationally as a tourism brand, and with cooperation from the provinces, steps should be taken across the country to promote tourism.

During the meeting, proposals were discussed to promote northern tourist destinations, medical tourism, and other initiatives. The meeting was attended by key ministers and senior government officials, including the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Minister for Railways, and Minister for Azad Jammu & Kashmir, among others.