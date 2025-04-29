NATIONAL

Couple remanded in child’s murder case

By News Desk

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate remanded a woman and her husband to police custody until April 30 in connection with the alleged torture and death of a three-year-old boy. The accused, Ramsha and her second husband Asad, were presented before the district central judicial magistrate.

According to the investigating officer, Ramsha’s son Ali, from her previous marriage, was allegedly subjected to repeated torture by the couple. They later took him to a hospital, falsely claiming he had fallen from stairs, but the child succumbed to his injuries.

