NATIONAL

Chinese envoy delivers emergency aid to Red Crescent Pakistan

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, represented the Red Cross Society of China on Wednesday by handing over emergency cash assistance to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society.

The ceremony was attended by Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary, Amna Baloch; Chairperson of Pakistan Red Crescent Society Farzhana Naek, and Minister-Counselor Mr. Xu Hangtian from the Chinese Embassy.

Jiang Zaidong said that the Chinese side firmly opposes all forms of terrorism and strongly condemns the train hijacking incident in Balochistan.

He expressed deepest condolences to the victims who lost their lives, extended sincere sympathies to the bereaved families, and wished for a speedy recovery for the injured.

To support Pakistan in providing medical treatment for the injured and handling aftermath matters, the Red Cross Society of China has decided to offer emergency cash assistance.

Amna and Farzana expressed their heartfelt gratitude for China’s assistance, stating that the Pakistani side is deeply moved by China’s unwavering support during this critical moment.

This support fully manifests the ironclad brotherly friendship between the two countries. They pledged to immediately allocate the Chinese aid fund for relevant efforts to ensure maximum effectiveness.

