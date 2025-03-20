Omar Ahmed leads Pakistan’s MMA evolution to new heights

Pakistan’s mixed martial arts (MMA) scene is experiencing a meteoric rise, fueled by a generation of fighters hungry for global recognition. Omar Ahmed, President of the Pakistan MMA Federation, has been at the forefront of this transformation. In an exclusive conversation, he shared insights on MMA’s rapid growth, Pakistan’s emergence as a powerhouse, and the Federation’s vision for the future.

MMA, according to Ahmed, is more than just a sport—it’s a reflection of the modern world. The high-intensity nature of the competition, combined with the raw display of skill and heart, has made it the fastest-growing sport globally. The influence of the UFC under Dana White’s leadership has expanded MMA’s reach beyond sports, impacting business, entertainment, and even politics. Nations in the Middle East, including Bahrain, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, have recognized its potential for nation branding and economic diversification, investing heavily in its development. Pakistan, too, is now making its mark on this global stage.

The sport’s popularity among Pakistani youth is undeniable. Ahmed revealed that MMA is gaining traction among the 16-21 age group, surpassing cricket in popularity among Gen Z. This shift is evident in the country’s performances on the international circuit. Pakistani fighters have competed in multiple IMMAF World Championships across Abu Dhabi, Serbia, and Bahrain, securing medals and establishing themselves as formidable contenders. On the professional front, fighters like Rizwan Ali have delivered electrifying performances in the Brave Combat Federation, with knockout wins that have earned global recognition.

At Brave CF 92 in Bahrain, Pakistan dominated India with five consecutive victories in front of 8,000 spectators—an emphatic statement of the nation’s growing prowess in MMA. With Rizwan Ali on the verge of securing a contract with the UFC, Pakistan stands on the brink of history.

Despite misconceptions about the sport being overly violent, Ahmed emphasized that MMA is rooted in discipline, self-control, and respect. Combat sports, he explained, teach individuals to master their emotions and impulses rather than resort to aggression. Inspired by Bahrain and the UAE, where martial arts are integrated into school curriculums, the Pakistan MMA Federation has implemented programs that focus on character building, confidence, and mental resilience. The sport has proven to be transformative for young athletes, offering structure and a sense of purpose while fostering mental and emotional strength.

MMA’s global appeal extends beyond competition. It boasts the highest pay-per-view engagement after football, with a fan base exceeding 600 million. What sets MMA apart is its meritocratic nature—talent, not background, determines success. With a clear development pathway from grassroots to professional leagues, athletes have a structured route to the world’s top promotions, culminating in the UFC. The economic ripple effect extends to coaches, gyms, sponsors, and local events, creating an ecosystem that sustains itself—something traditional sports often struggle to achieve.

Pakistan’s milestones in MMA continue to mount. The country hosted the Asian MMA Championships 2024 during Pakistan Combat Week, marking the largest sporting event since the 1996 Cricket World Cup and the 2004 South Asian Games. Over 300 athletes, coaches, and officials participated, with Pakistan securing 12 medals—two gold, four silver, and six bronze—finishing third in Asia. The event was broadcast in over 100 countries, translated into 15 languages, and reached nearly 30 million households, solidifying Pakistan’s status as an emerging MMA powerhouse.

Remarkably, this success has been achieved without government funding. While other sports bodies rely on financial support, the Pakistan MMA Federation has thrived on passion, commitment, and strategic execution. The skepticism surrounding Pakistan Combat Week—whether such an event could be organized without state backing—was shattered when it unfolded seamlessly. The achievement was recognized at the highest level, with the Prime Minister personally acknowledging the Federation’s ability to host world-class events. This validation has bolstered efforts to position Pakistan as a global hub for MMA.

What sets the Pakistan MMA Federation apart from other sports organizations is its structured and merit-based development system. The Real World Fight League (RWFL) serves as an accessible entry point, bringing MMA to schools, colleges, and communities across the country. The best talent progresses to IMMAF amateur championships before transitioning to professional circuits like Brave CF. This systematic approach has ensured a steady pipeline of world-class athletes, a stark contrast to the struggles faced by many traditional sports federations.

Looking ahead to 2025, the Federation has set ambitious goals. Securing Rizwan Ali’s UFC contract is the top priority, marking a historic milestone for Pakistan. Additionally, the Federation aims to further elevate its presence at the IMMAF World Championships, striving for consistent top-three finishes. Plans are also underway to establish Pakistan’s first full-scale professional MMA promotion, providing local fighters with a platform to compete at home while attracting international talent.

As Pakistan’s MMA journey accelerates, Ahmed remains resolute in his belief that the sport will continue to reshape the nation’s sporting landscape. With the right blend of talent, vision, and execution, the dream of making Pakistan a dominant force in global MMA is fast becoming a reality.