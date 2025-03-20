‘Erstwhile chum’ blows lid off Armaghan’s drug trade and international pension fraud

KARACHI: Sahir Hassan, son of actor Sajid Hassan and one of the suspects of a drugs case related to Mustafa Amir murder case, has made startling revelations to the investigators, blowing the lid off drug trade and international pension fraud by the main accused Armaghan.

According to media reports citing sources privy to the development, the suspect told the investigators that Armaghan had amassed significant wealth through fraudulent activities.

“Armaghan engaged in call centre scams targeting pension funds of elderly individuals abroad and siphoning off large sums of money under the guise of business ventures”, he alleged, adding that Armaghan had used these illicit funds to buy luxury cars, property, weapons, and even exotic animals.

He claimed that a mutual friend first informed him of Armaghan’s newfound wealth, prompting suspicions about his financial dealings.

During questioning, Hassan admitted that he had been involved in drug distribution since 2016. He stated that he used private courier services to receive cannabis from California and to supply it locally.

Hassan disclosed that he had met Mustafa Amir in 2022 through a mutual friend and that they frequently indulged in cannabis consumption.

He recalled their last meeting on January 4, when Amir took a small amount of the drug on credit, promising to pay back the next day but never returning.

He also alleged that on January 15, Armaghan, accompanied by Shiraz, arrived at his home, banged on the door, and misbehaved with his wife.

“Days before his arrest, Armaghan reportedly purchased 14 grams of cannabis worth Rs133,000”, he revealed.