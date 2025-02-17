SHC orders exhumation in Mustafa Amir murder case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has approved the judicial magistrate’s request for the exhumation of Mustafa Amir’s body in connection with his murder case in Karachi.

The court has also ordered the prime suspect, Armaghan Qureshi, to be presented tomorrow.

During the hearing on the appeal filed by the Prosecutor General of Sindh, the court directed the production of Armaghan at 9:30 AM tomorrow and adjourned the session.

The Sindh High Court has also sought records from the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC). The Prosecutor General has requested the annulment of an order dismissing the case against a police team and permission for Armaghan’s physical remand.

In City Court, police submitted an exhumation request to the judicial magistrate, which was granted. The court has ordered the formation of a medical board to conduct a post-mortem and collect DNA samples from Mustafa’s remains.

Earlier, The police have filed a request for the exhumation of Mustafa Amir’s body, stating that it is essential for conducting a post-mortem and DNA analysis.

He had been missing since January 6 and was allegedly murdered by his childhood friends, who later burned his body along with his car.

Further revelations have come from Armagan’s friend, Shiraz, who claimed that Mustafa and Armagan had a dispute over a girl during New Year’s Eve. The disagreement led to Armagan luring Mustafa to his house under false pretenses on January 6, where he violently killed him.

The suspects then transported his body in the car’s trunk to Hub in Balochistan, where they set the vehicle on fire. Initial investigations indicate that Armaghan and Shiraz were responsible for burning the car and disposing of the body.

Meanwhile, police recovered modern weapons from the suspect’s residence, and the Counter-Terrorism Department has been assigned to trace their origin.

The AVCC police have also requested FIA assistance in analyzing data from a laptop seized from Armaghan’s bungalow.

Additionally, a disturbing audio recording has surfaced, reportedly Mustafa’s last, in which he tells a friend that he was heading to Armagan’s house and suggests that his friend should join him after finishing his work.

This recording has raised significant questions about the police investigation, as it suggests that Mustafa’s friend may have known about his last whereabouts, yet failed to inform the authorities for over a month.