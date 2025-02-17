Former Minister Ghulam Murtaza Jatoi arrested in Naushahro Feroze

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE: Former federal minister for water and power and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader, Ghulam Murtaza Jatoi, was arrested on Monday from the district and sessions court premises in Naushahro Feroze.

Jatoi was taken into custody as he exited the court, where he had secured bail in a firing case registered against him in Naushahro Feroze. However, police sources confirmed that he was arrested in connection with another case.

Jatoi, a prominent leader of the GDA, has previously held key ministerial positions, including serving as the federal minister for water and power. His arrest marks a significant development in the ongoing legal proceedings against him.