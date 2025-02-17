The cost of climate change in Pakistan is very high. But the cost of inaction and delay is

greater. This situation is often exacerbated by a lack of coordination between and within

government departments and between government departments and municipal departments.

The failure of states to make decisions at the security level continues to plunge the country

into the climate crisis. The cycle is vicious: The less prepared our communities are for

security, the easier our job becomes. Some actions on the ground can help us build trust, the weakest link in the chain.

The climate conference to be held in the UAE next month will begin revising the Nationally

Determined Contributions (NDCs) process for all countries, including Pakistan. The changes

will be based on the recommendations of the international market that will be presented at the meeting.

This gives the interim government the opportunity to launch the country’s products to assess the reality of our situation in Pakistan’s development process to combat the mood of change. A national stocktake can be timely and informative.

First of all, Pakistan has not yet achieved a national goal that maintains its development

priorities and has been discussed and approved by the Parliament and its committees or the Cabinet and its expert bodies such as the National Economic Council and the Ministry of

Finance. Executive Committee of the National Economic Council. Likewise, there are still no

guidelines, timelines or financial allocations for public investments in climate protection.

This failure leaves the future of millions of people facing discontent, disadvantage, exclusion and uncertainty. As civil society projects remain vulnerable to climate change, Pakistan continues to use PC-1 performance for the first time. This does not help Pakistan establish baseline information on climate change and mitigation spending, sign up for climate finance, or develop financial plans.

It is not surprising that Pakistan has not been successful in attracting international

financial security, leveraging private capital, or creating a collaborative public-private

ecosystem.

In many ways, the country is still dealing with first-generation policy planning and policy

documents without analyzing their impact on implementation. Pakistan’s first climate policy, created in 2012, committed to a list of 735 actions, including 242 priorities, to be completed by 2015. Half of these often go unnoticed because they lack priority, budget or dialogue. With relevant employers. Ironically, the revised version of the 2021 security policy has once again been published, only a longer document.

A different climate policy is being adopted in the Pakistan NDC, which was submitted to the

UNFCCC (Climate Change) Secretariat in 2016. As if that wasn’t enough, the Climate

Change Act 2017 also created a parallel, creating a climate change, climate finance and

(Governance) Commission. They hope to replace the weather service. While the first two

meetings have not been announced yet, the board of directors held its first meeting last year.

Despite the Eighteenth Amendment, a shift toward better federal control occurred. Efforts by states to develop their own security regulations have been hindered, if not weakened.

The revised NDC 2021 is not done with national and state policies in the country’s air, water, agriculture and other sectors. Ironically, this was not determined by the findings of the second national communication on national emissions levels sent to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in the same year.

SNC reports on the alarming situation of greenhouse gas emissions in Pakistan; It recorded an increase of 170% from 1994 to 2018, and a staggering 230% growth is expected from 2018 to 2030. These estimates are based on an extremely optimistic forecast: 7% economic growth, a threshold that has not been touched since the 1960s.

The International Monetary Fund now forecasts just 0.5% growth in spending in 2023. So there is a clear reason for cuts to the Third Country Information and National Data Centre.

Reducing agricultural emissions and making them significant is not a factor. The foundation

of Pakistan’s National Data Center or National Adaptation Plan was approved in July this

year.

The information provided in SNC provides a basis for research based on policy development in Pakistan. As well as developing the National and Provincial National Action Plan Implementation Action Plan.

Pakistan should also re-evaluate its commitment to the National Data Center when assessing the country. Pakistan has committed to reducing in the region: i) 60% of its energy needs through the Recovery Program ii) providing vehicle electrification for 30% of new vehicles, and iii) postponing new power plants and two new coal power plants in favour of hydroelectric power plants. Policy changes clearly need to be made.

On the reform front, NDC commits to sequester 84 MtCO2e in Pakistan over the next 10

years by investing $800 million annually from national resources. Forestry programs to

reduce emissions will need to be updated not only because implementation needs to be

independently verified, but also because the program is not continuing with the same vigour.

National stocktake only paves the way for major emissions reductions. Discuss Pakistan’s

biggest problem. This may herald Pakistan’s intention to reform and take steps towards

establishing an air defence system. The global landscape of international financial security is highly complex and often inaccessible to developing countries.

A careful analysis of where we live will contribute to our region by developing and updating

the organisation’s capacity and capability, deepening our understanding of how resilient and attainable the world’s financial security is, and understanding how climate-responsive

financial security investments are attractive to domestic investors. and international capital.

Most importantly, it will help increase Pakistan’s credibility.