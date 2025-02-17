Kurram-bound aid convoy attacked; one killed, over a dozen wounded

PARACHINAR: A Kurram-bound aid convoy came under attack in Lower Kurram’s Ochit area on Monday, leaving at least one truck driver dead and 15 others wounded, including four truck drivers and a policeman, police confirmed.

The convoy of 64 vehicles, traveling from Thall to Kurram, was targeted by unidentified assailants at multiple locations, including Bagan, Ochit, Mandori, Dad Kamar, and Char Khel. As a precautionary measure, officials redirected the convoy back to Hangu following the attacks.

Reacting to the escalating violence, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced a sweeping crackdown on militant groups in Kurram. A provincial spokesperson stated that law enforcement agencies have been directed to take decisive action, with police leading efforts to eliminate militant elements targeting aid convoys.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur convened an urgent meeting with senior officials, including the chief secretary, inspector general of police, and additional chief secretary for home affairs. Authorities have been ordered to purge militant flashpoints such as Ochit and Mandori, with residents in high-risk zones set to be evacuated for security operations.

The spokesperson also criticized the role of peace committees, stating they had failed to prevent attacks, and warned of indiscriminate action against militants and their abettors.

Adviser to the KP CM on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, condemned the attack and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to restoring peace in Kurram.

“The KP chief minister has directed strict action against those responsible for disturbing peace,” Saif stated. He added that efforts were underway to rebuild trust through peace agreements brokered via a grand jirga, while the demolition of illegal bunkers in the area was progressing swiftly.

Despite a government and military-brokered ceasefire, Kurram continues to suffer frequent attacks, particularly on convoys. In a previous ambush last month, at least eight people—including security personnel, drivers, and civilians—were killed, with security forces retaliating by neutralizing six assailants.

In a provincial cabinet meeting chaired by CM Gandapur, officials approved the establishment of 120 security posts on the Kurram Road, with equipment worth Rs764 million allocated. The government has also sanctioned the recruitment of 407 personnel to ensure security.

The meeting revealed that 189 people have lost their lives due to violence in Kurram since October. To restore normalcy, the government has been implementing provisions of the peace agreement, including the removal of 151 illegal bunkers with a March deadline for completion.

Additionally, the provincial government has dispatched nine aid convoys comprising 718 vehicles and launched a helicopter service for Kurram, transporting 4,000 people and 19,000 kilograms of medicine.

Traders Demand Compensation Amid Humanitarian Crisis

Amid the prolonged unrest, residents in Parachinar, Boshehra, and Upper and Lower Kurram remain trapped in a dire humanitarian crisis, with severe shortages of food, fuel, gas, and medicine.

Shopkeepers and traders in Bagan staged a protest sit-in, demanding compensation for losses incurred during violence. They threatened to block the Thall-Parachinar road if relief was not provided.

Meanwhile, due to road closures, fuel prices have skyrocketed, with petrol being sold on the black market for Rs1,200 to 1,500 per litre, forcing many residents to travel on foot.

Despite the fragile ceasefire, the situation remains volatile, with the KP government warning of strict action against those disrupting peace while urging locals to support law enforcement agencies in eliminating militancy.