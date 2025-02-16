COAS reaffirms military commitment to Pakistan’s economic development

CHOLISTAN: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Saturday reaffirmed the military’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s economic development, stating that Punjab has become the country’s agricultural powerhouse.

Speaking at the launch of the Green Pakistan Initiative in Cholistan, Gen Asim Munir praised Punjab’s leadership and farmers for their role in modernising agriculture. He commended the Punjab government’s Green Corporate Project, calling its achievements in a short time “encouraging” and a sign of progress.

The initiative includes the inauguration of the Green Mall and Service Company, Smart Agri Farm, and Agricultural Research and Facility Centre. The launch ceremony was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Federal Ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain and Musadik Malik.

The Green Agri Mall and Service Company will provide farmers with quality seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides at discounted rates, along with access to agricultural machinery, including drones, on affordable rental terms.

A modern agricultural farm spanning 5,000 acres will serve as a model for advanced irrigation techniques and water-efficient farming, aimed at lowering costs and increasing productivity.

The Agricultural Research and Facility Centre will offer soil testing and other research services, collaborating with institutions across the country to promote agricultural innovation.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif called the initiative a “revolution” in modern agriculture, emphasizing its role in the progress of Punjab’s farmers and the overall prosperity of Pakistan.