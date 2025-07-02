South African Air Force chief visits Pakistan to enhance defense ties with PAF

ISLAMABAD: South African Air Force (SAAF) Chief, Lt General Wiseman Simo Mbambo, arrived in Pakistan for an official visit and held discussions with Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, at Air Headquarters in Islamabad.

Upon his arrival, Lt General Mbambo was greeted with a Guard of Honour by a contingent from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), a customary military welcome.

During the meeting, both military leaders focused on enhancing bilateral defense cooperation, particularly in the areas of training, technical collaboration, and operational support.

Lt General Mbambo acknowledged the PAF’s expertise in multi-domain warfare and expressed interest in expanding SAAF’s training programs with the assistance of the PAF. The SAAF chief emphasized the need for a modernized training framework for his air force, which he hoped to develop with the guidance of PAF’s experienced instructors.

A major point of discussion was the proposed participation of SAAF officers in PAF’s major exercises as observers, aiming to foster learning and cooperation. Additionally, both sides explored opportunities for strengthening technical cooperation, particularly in aircraft maintenance.

Lt General Mbambo expressed his interest in using Pakistan’s maintenance facilities for the SAAF’s C-130 fleet, a move that would allow the SAAF to benefit from PAF’s cost-effective and high-standard engineering infrastructure.

The visit underscores the growing defense ties between Pakistan and South Africa, with both sides committed to expanding military collaboration and operational excellence.