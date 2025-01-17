Security forces eliminate five Khwarij terrorists, including ring leader, in Tirah operation

ISLAMABAD: Security forces successfully neutralized five Khwarij terrorists, including their ring leader Abidullah alias Turab, during an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Tirah, Khyber district, on Friday.

The operation was conducted based on confirmed reports of terrorist activity in the area.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location, resulting in the elimination of five terrorists. One Khwarij was also apprehended during the operation.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the site, with officials confirming that the terrorists were actively involved in multiple attacks on security forces as well as the killing of innocent civilians in the region.

A sanitization operation is currently underway to ensure the complete eradication of any remaining terrorist elements in the area.

“Security forces of Pakistan remain resolute and determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR statement emphasized.

This operation underscores the ongoing commitment of the security forces to secure peace and stability in the region by targeting and dismantling terrorist networks.