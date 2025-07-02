King Charles confirms major Royal change in Move Towards Modernisation

King Charles has decided to decommission the Royal Train, which has served the Royal Family for decades, in a bid to modernize and streamline the monarchy’s operations. The decision comes as the King seeks to avoid the costly upgrades required to maintain the nine-carriage train on the modern railway network.

Although the Royal Train will be phased out, it will continue to operate until early 2027, when the current maintenance contract concludes. The Royal Family hopes to make the train’s final visits to various parts of the UK before discussions begin about placing some of its historic elements on public display.

James Chalmers, Keeper of the Privy Purse, explained the move as a necessary step in modernizing the Royal Household, noting that, “Just as so many parts of the Royal Household’s work have been modernized… so too, the time has come to bid the fondest of farewells as we seek to be disciplined and forward looking in our allocation of funding.”

The King’s decision aligns with broader efforts to apply “fiscal discipline” and deliver better value for public funds. The Royal Family will now rely on two new helicopters for travel and continue using regular trains when appropriate.

As part of its wider sustainability initiatives, the Royal Family has also transitioned to electric vehicles, converted one of its Bentleys to run on biofuel, and increased the use of sustainable aviation fuel for royal flights, including helicopter travel.

The Royal Train, beloved by the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, provided secure overnight accommodations and was equipped with luxurious features like a bathtub for the Queen and a desk for work. King Charles’ own carriage, built in the 1980s, includes a bedroom, bathroom, and a sitting area with armchairs.

While the Royal Train will no longer be in service, the Royal Family continues its efforts to reduce environmental impact. The most recent Sovereign Grant report shows that greenhouse gas emissions from the Royal Household have dropped by 2%, with 84% of waste now being recycled.