A cry for help from the Bench

Earlier this week, I witnessed a moment that laid bare the struggles of our judicial system. During a court proceeding at the Multan Bench of the Lahore High Court, a recently transferred High Court judge, overwhelmed by the caseload, turned to a senior lawyer and said, “Please, do something to increase the number of judges at the Multan High Court.” His heartfelt plea underscored the immense strain on judges at this critical regional bench, highlighting the urgent need for reform to ensure swift and fair justice.

This request, coming from someone entrusted with the authority to uphold justice, reflects the dire state of judicial resources in southern Punjab. It is not just an institutional problem but a moral issue that must be addressed for the benefit of society.

THE CURRENT STATE OF THE MULTAN HIGH COURT BENCH: As of January 2025, the Multan Bench of the Lahore High Court comprises the following six judges:

Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi

Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar

Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun

Justice Rasaal Hasan Syed

Justice Ali Zia Bajwa

Justice Raheel Kamran

These six judges are responsible for handling the legal needs of a vast and populous region. Unfortunately, this limited bench is burdened with an overwhelming backlog of approximately 44,000 cases.

This is not a new challenge for the Multan Bench. Between September and October 2024, under a slightly different composition, the bench worked tirelessly to address this backlog. The judges during that period included:

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi

Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan

Justice Shahid Karim

Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry

Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan

Justice Asim Hafeez

Justice Anwar Hussain

Justice Muhammad Raza Qureshi

This team of judges achieved remarkable results, resolving over 8,000 cases in a short span. Their dedication demonstrated what is possible when the judiciary is adequately staffed and supported. However, the sheer number of pending cases reveals the structural challenges that even the most committed judges cannot overcome without systemic changes.

Increasing the number of judges at the Multan Bench is not just a logistical necessity; it is a moral imperative. Justice delayed is justice denied, and the people of Multan deserve a judicial system that serves them promptly and fairly.

THE CONSEQUENCES OF JUDICIAL SHORTAGE: The backlog at the Multan Bench is a microcosm of the larger crisis facing Pakistan’s judiciary. For litigants, the delays mean years of uncertainty, financial burden, and emotional toll. Individuals seeking justice in criminal cases, property disputes, or family matters are often left waiting indefinitely.

The strain on judges is equally severe. With an unmanageable number of cases to hear daily, judges are forced to rush through proceedings, making it difficult to give each case the attention it deserves. This pressure not only compromises the quality of justice but also takes a toll on the well-being of judges.

Additionally, the delays erode public trust in the judiciary. When cases drag on for years, people lose faith in the system and may turn to alternative means of resolving disputes, which undermines the rule of law.

WHY THE MULTAN BENCH NEEDS MORE JUDGES: The solution to this crisis is clear: the number of judges at the Multan Bench must be increased. This would address multiple issues simultaneously:

Reducing Backlog: More judges would allow cases to be distributed more evenly, reducing delays and enabling the judiciary to work through the backlog efficiently. Specialized Benches: With additional judges, the Multan Bench could create specialized divisions to handle specific types of cases, such as criminal law, family disputes, or commercial litigation. Improved Morale and Efficiency: A manageable workload would allow judges to focus more on individual cases, leading to better deliberation and outcomes. Restoring Public Trust: When justice is delivered promptly, it restores public confidence in the judiciary and strengthens the rule of law.

THE RIPPLE EFFECTS OF JUDICIAL EFFICIENCY: A well-functioning judiciary has far-reaching benefits for society. For businesses, it ensures the swift enforcement of contracts and fosters an environment conducive to investment. For individuals, timely justice prevents disputes from escalating and provides a sense of security.

Moreover, a robust judicial system acts as a deterrent to crime. When cases are resolved swiftly, it sends a clear message that the law will be enforced. Conversely, delays embolden wrongdoers, as they see the system as incapable of holding them accountable.

THE ROLE OF GOVERNMENT AND POLICY REFORM: In December 2022, the government announced plans to appoint 870 new judges across Punjab, including 700 civil judges and 170 additional district and sessions judges. However, the pace of implementation has been disappointingly slow. The Multan Bench continues to operate with insufficient resources, leaving judges and litigants to bear the brunt of the delays.

It is imperative for the government to prioritize judicial reform and ensure that the Multan Bench receives its fair share of resources. This includes appointing additional judges, improving court infrastructure, and adopting technology to streamline administrative processes. Digitizing case records, for example, could significantly reduce delays and enhance efficiency.

THE HUMAN SIDE OF THE CRISIS: The plea from the High Court judge reflects not just an institutional problem but a deeply human one. Judges are not machines—they are individuals entrusted with the immense responsibility of delivering justice. When they are overburdened and under-resourced, the entire system suffers.

Investing in judicial resources is not just about reducing backlogs; it is about recognizing the dignity of those who serve in the judiciary. It is about ensuring that they have the tools and support needed to perform their duties effectively.

A CALL TO ACTION: The plight of the Multan Bench demands immediate attention. Judges, lawyers, policymakers, and civil society must come together to address this crisis. The senior lawyer who heard the judge’s plea has a responsibility to advocate for tangible reforms, while the government must treat this issue as a national priority.

The judiciary is the cornerstone of any democratic society. It upholds the rule of law, protects individual rights, and ensures social harmony. A system that fails to deliver justice in a timely manner undermines these fundamental principles.

The Multan Bench of the Lahore High Court serves as a vital institution for southern Punjab. However, it is currently struggling under the weight of an overwhelming backlog, with only six judges tasked with addressing the legal needs of millions. While the Bench’s achievements in 2024— resolving over 8,000 cases in two months— are commendable, the underlying challenges remain.

Increasing the number of judges at the Multan Bench is not just a logistical necessity; it is a moral imperative. Justice delayed is justice denied, and the people of Multan deserve a judicial system that serves them promptly and fairly. The story of the judge’s plea should serve as a wake-up call for all of us. It is time to act. Policymakers must ensure that the judiciary is adequately resourced to uphold the ideals of justice and equity. Let us not ignore this call for help. The future of our legal system— and the trust of the people in it— depends on our collective response.