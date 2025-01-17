From education to quality education

The journey from education to a ‘quality education’ is yet to start and the Punjab government is determined to achieve it, said Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Shareef on the eve of the distribution of Honhaar Scholarships among the brilliant students of North and South and central Punjab.

Interestingly, Rana Sikandar Hayat, Minister for Higher Education, anchored the programme excellently and was appreciated by the audience and CM. The facility of education is being provided by the government but the stuff produced by the schools, colleges and universities hardly meets quality-wise the international standard. Pakistan requires educational institutions to produce scholars, scientists, jurists, historians, technologists, engineers, medical scholars, writers, social scientists and experts who can compete at the international level.

Does Pakistan show up experts on France, Germany, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Cone Countries, Norway, and so on? The Pakistani diplomats should be experts in the history, economy, culture, politics and social dynamics of the country wherein he or she is deputed. Our research is confined to the big powers and major areas of research. Language barriers, modern techniques and equipment and taking students as a source of income are the main hurdles in the way of quality education.

Pakistan can elevate itself at the international level with the help of its human resource while the best human resources can be achieved if the government ensures quality education in the institutions. The Honhaar Scholarship scheme initiated by the Minister of Higher Education under the auspices of the Chief Minister brought the whole of the Punjab academics to the magnificent hall of the Punjab University Lahore.

The youth will benefit from the Honahaar scholarships and other measures of the Punjab government. But the biggest achievement of the government will be the quality of education if it is ensured.

From the students to the highest officials and cabinet members listened to the Chief Minister. Education and health are the departments directly dealing with the masses. The electioneering campaign prioritized it massively in every election but unfortunately, these are the most neglected domains and governments could not bring some gigantic changes.

Knowledge economy is a term pervasive throughout the world and the youth in Pakistan is earning much through education and skills but the question seeking response is whether knowledge means earning money only.

The CM pointed out so many standards of educated youth including decency, civility, righteousness, respecting the otherness of others, and responsible citizens. The standard of a responsible citizen was highlighted to the youth as a message that the Pakistani youth ought to be nonviolent and respect the law of the land so that this decency can travel to the Western societies which perceive us otherwise.

Her eloquence was much appreciated especially when she promised to award them scholarships, laptops, and funding for foreign education irrespective of their political affiliations. “You all are my sons and daughters and I plan things related to you as a mother.”

Dr Farrukh Naveed, the Secretary of Higher Education, briefed about the measures being taken by the provincial government to promote meritocracy and facilities. The CM talked about numerous reforms in the fields of education and challenged whether the past governments had taken up such creative measures to encourage the youth.

Brain drain was another point discussed by the CM who declared the utilization of the creativity of the youth necessary to Pakistani society. The educational institutions prepare the youth to serve the nation so the government would initiate numerous projects which would absorb the skilled and talented youth. The young audience appreciated Maryam Nawaz’s generous and encouraging speech and left the hall with smiling faces and dreams of a glorious future.