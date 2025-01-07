Water sprinklers to be installed at 1,500 Lahore points to combat pollution

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to clean Lahore from air pollution in line with the Chinese model and implement a modern method of getting rid of air pollution and soil dust.

On the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, a water sprinkler system will be installed at 1,500 places in Lahore.

The Chief Minister ordered to install a water sprinkler system in Gaddafi Stadium by January 15.

According to officials, this is an indigenously developed technology which has been under trial for the last three weeks.

The Punjab chief minister has directed the Punjab ‘Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to implement the system after the success of the experiments. The Punjab CM has also directed the ‘C & W’ department and the LDA to immediately install’ Water Sprinkle System.’

In the system, the water is run in the style of a fountain in such a way that the soil does not blow at the construction site and does not form a balloon.

The government has also directed that the construction sites must be covered with green cloth so that cement, soil and dust do not blow during the construction work.

A case will be registered against the violators for not following the water sprinkling procedure after February 10.

Outsourcing process of 150 primary health units across

Punjab government has completed the outsourcing process of 150 primary health centers in the province and the selection of doctors for health centers has also been finalized.

The government has named these health centers as Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics. The government will provide Rs0.6 million per month to the administrators of each Health Clinics. The administrators can buy the medicines from the market.

150 primary health centers comprised 2 centres in Attock, 4 in Bahawalnagar, 5 centres in Bahawalpur, 2 in district Bhakkar, 5 centres in Chakwal district, 2 in Chinot, 4 primary health centers in DG Khan, 4 in Faisalabad, 5 centres in district Gujranwala, 5 in Gujrat 5, 5 in Hafizabad district, 2 in Jhang, 5 centres in Jhelum, 4 in Kasur, 4 in Khanewal, 4 in Khushab districts have been entrusted to private individuals.

Moreover, 9 health units have been outsourced in Lahore, 3 in Layyah district, 3 in Lodhran, 4 in district Mandi Bahauddin, 4 in Mianwali district, three each in Multan, Muzaffargarh, Nankana and in Narwal district, five health centres in district Okara, 3 in Pakpattan, 4 in Rahimyar Khan, 4 in Rajanpur, 7 units in Rawalpindi, 6 in Sahiwal, 6 in Sargodha district, 5 in Sheikhupura, 6 in Sialkot and two centres each have been outsourced in Toba Tek Singh and Vehari district.