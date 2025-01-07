China’s top legislator holds talks with Congress of Peru president

BEIJING: Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, held talks with President of the Congress of Peru Eduardo Salhuana in Beijing on Monday.

Zhao said that China is willing to work with Peru to implement the important outcomes of heads-of-state diplomacy, push forward the China-Peru comprehensive strategic partnership, and bring more benefits to the two countries and two peoples.

Noting that deepening China-Peru friendly cooperation is the common expectation of the two peoples, Zhao said that the legislative bodies of the two countries should contribute to promoting the steady and long-term development of bilateral relations.

The NPC of China is willing to work with the Congress of Peru to strengthen exchanges between high-level officials, special committees, bilateral friendship groups and more, deepen mutual learning on governance experience, enhance mutual understanding and friendship, and support each other in pursuing development paths suited to their respective national conditions, he said.