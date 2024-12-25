Kate Middleton Shines At Christmas Service Nearly A Year After Cancer Diagnosis

Kate Middleton attended Christmas Day church services with Prince William and their three children—Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6—marking nearly one year since her cancer diagnosis. The royal family joined King Charles III and Queen Camilla for the annual service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Norfolk, England.

The Princess of Wales, 42, looked radiant in a green coat paired with a matching pillbox hat, a blue-and-green tartan scarf, black trousers, and boots. Greeting royal fans with warmth, she collected flowers from well-wishers in her first Christmas outing since completing her cancer treatment earlier this year.

This appearance caps off a challenging year for Kate, who underwent abdominal surgery in January 2024, initially believed to address a non-cancerous condition. Subsequent tests revealed a cancer diagnosis, prompting her to undergo preventative chemotherapy. In an emotional video at the time, Kate admitted the diagnosis came as a “huge shock” but expressed gratitude for her medical team and the support of her family.

By September, the Princess announced the completion of her treatment, reflecting on the “complex, scary, and unpredictable” journey. “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family,” she shared in a statement, emphasizing her current focus on staying cancer-free.

Kate’s last public appearance was at her annual “Together at Christmas” carol service earlier this month at Westminster Abbey. Her resilience and positivity throughout her health battle continue to inspire, as she steps into the holiday season surrounded by family and well-wishers.