Nicole Kidman Enjoys Family Beach Outing In Sydney Following Emotional Year

Nicole Kidman embraced the holiday season with a relaxing beach day in Sydney, Australia, alongside her husband Keith Urban and family. The Oscar-winning actress, 57, showcased her toned physique in a sleek black swimsuit as she enjoyed the sun and surf over the weekend.

Kidman and Urban, also 57, were joined by their 13-year-old daughter Faith Margaret, Kidman’s sister Antonia, her husband Craig Marran, and niece Lucia Hawley, 26. Photographs captured the family enjoying food under a beach umbrella, basking in the festive atmosphere. Notably absent was the couple’s older daughter, Sunday Rose, 16, and Kidman’s two older children, Bella, 31, and Connor, 29, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

This marks Kidman’s first time back in her homeland since the passing of her mother, Janelle, earlier this year. The actress abruptly left the Venice Film Festival in September upon learning of her mother’s death at age 84.

Reflecting on her mother’s final words during a recent interview on CBS Sunday Morning, Kidman shared, “She told me, ‘Maybe wait a minute because I think you just need to take care of yourself right now, Nicky.’” The poignant memory highlighted the close bond Kidman shared with her late mother.

The beach outing was a serene moment for the Big Little Lies star as she spent quality time with loved ones, blending relaxation and healing during the holiday season.