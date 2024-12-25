Sweet turns sour

Once again the sugar mafia has reared its ugly head, with the people being the sacrificial lambs. In just 20 days, the ex-mill price of sugar has jumped from Rs115 per kg to Rs125. The small retailers are selling it for as much as Rs140 per kg, exploiting the already overburdened pockets of the average citizen. Sugar dealers have already sounded the alarm, warning that if the government fails to take the issue seriously, the situation could spiral out of control.

For decades, Pakistan’s sugar industry has been a goldmine for the powerful, including several high-profile politicians. Dominated by influential sugar mill-owners, the sector has become notorious for its shady dealings and manipulative practices.

These players, driven by greed, exploit every opportunity to maximise their profits, even if it means squeezing every last rupee from a population already struggling to make ends meet.

What makes this crisis even more baffling is its timing. The crushing season, the period when sugar prices typically stabilise, is underway. Yet, instead of relief, consumers are facing a fresh wave of price spike.

The rumours of reduced production have flooded the market, with claims of a shortfall of 600,000 to 700,000 tonnes compared to the last year. But these whispers seem to be nothing more than a ploy to create artificial scarcity, and to drive up the prices.

The situation worsened when the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) allowed the export of 500,000 tonnes of sugar in October. This decision was made based on assurances that Pakistan had surplus reserves, with two million tonnes available as of Sept 30, and projected domestic consumption for October and November estimated at 900,000 tonnes.

The ECC even promised to revoke export permissions if domestic prices surged. The sugar prices still increased long before a single grain left the country, raising serious questions about market manipulation and government oversight.

The role of the sugar barons in this crisis is undeniable. These wealthy mill-owners, with their deep connections to the corridors of power, have long been accused of exploiting loopholes and bending policies to suit their interests. For them, profit takes precedence over the wellbeing of millions of ordinary Pakistanis.

But the blame does not stop there. The government’s inability or unwillingness to rein in these powerful players has made matters worse. Despite warnings from the ECC, sugar exports were greenlit, and the promised price stability never materialised. Now, as the prices soar, the public is left wondering as to who will protect their interests.

The solution to the crisis is simple, but requires the political will. The government must immediately halt further sugar exports and ensure that domestic supply meets demand.

Rumour-mongers spreading false claims about production shortfalls must be dealt with swiftly and decisively. More importantly, a transparent and effective regulatory framework must be established to monitor the sugar industry.

This crisis is not just about sugar; it is about justice. The unchecked greed of the sugar mafia has exposed the cracks in the system where the powerful make undue profits while the poor suffer.

It is time the government acted, not with half-measures or empty promises, but with a firm resolve to settle the matter.

GULAB UMID

TURBAT