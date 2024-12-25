Pak-China friendship school in Gwadar upgraded to offer free high school education

GWADAR: The Pak-China Friendship School, officially known as “Government Girls Middle School Faqeer Colony, Gwadar,” has been upgraded to high school level, offering free education up to 10th grade.

The move, approved by the Balochistan School Education Department, is a significant milestone in improving access to quality education for girls in the region.

Currently serving around 500 female students, the school’s upgrade will enable thousands of girls in Gwadar to continue their education without financial barriers. Established in 2016 with Chinese grant assistance, the school initially provided primary education. It later expanded to a middle school in 2017 and has now achieved high school status due to increasing demand.

The institution boasts modern facilities, including a computer lab, upgraded furniture, and spacious classrooms. A newly operational Digital Lab, equipped with 30 computers in collaboration with Chinese telecommunications company Zong, enhances students’ computer literacy and prepares them for the digital age.

Before the school’s establishment, the Faqeer Colony area, home to about 20,000 residents, had no educational facilities, leaving many children with no option but to play in the streets. Administrator Naseem Baloch shared how the school has transformed lives, saying, “Now, education in the area has improved, and the lives of these children have changed dramatically.”

Faiza, an 8th-grade student, expressed her gratitude: “This school has empowered me to dream big for my hometown, Gwadar, and my country. The upgrade to high school ensures I can continue my studies here.”

Headmistress Parveen Nawaz lauded Chinese philanthropy for introducing quality education to the underserved community, emphasizing that the public school has outperformed many private institutions in Gwadar. “With excellent facilities, dedicated teachers, and a focus on discipline, we aim to set new standards for public education,” she said.

Teachers have also benefited from scholarships to study in China, a step expected to further enhance the quality of education. The Pak-China Friendship School stands as a symbol of collaboration and progress, contributing to the educational and social development of Gwadar’s youth.