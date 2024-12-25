Security forces eliminate 13 khwarij in North Waziristan operation

RAWALPINDI: Pakistani security forces successfully neutralized 13 khwarij during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan, according to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The ISPR stated that the operation, conducted on December 24-25, 2024, targeted the general area of Sararogha in South Waziristan District, following credible reports of the presence of khwarij.

“During the conduct of the operation, the security forces effectively engaged the location of the khwarij, resulting in the elimination of 13 militants,” the statement said.

The ISPR further revealed that the slain individuals were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, including attacks on security forces and the killing of innocent civilians.

The press release emphasized that a sanitization operation is currently underway in the area to locate and eliminate any remaining threats. “The security forces of Pakistan remain resolute in their mission to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country,” the statement added.

This operation is part of ongoing efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region, reaffirming the commitment of Pakistan’s armed forces to safeguarding the nation against all forms of terrorism.