Weekly Tashkent-Islamabad flight to begin next month

ISLAMABAD: Uzbekistan Airways will begin direct flights between Tashkent and Islamabad starting May 24, marking a significant milestone in Pakistan-Uzbekistan aviation ties, the Uzbekistan Embassy announced on Tuesday.

According to an embassy spokesperson, the launch of this air route is the result of collaborative efforts between Uzbekistan Airways JSC and the Uzbek diplomatic mission in Islamabad, aimed at enhancing connectivity, trade, tourism, and cultural exchange between the two nations.

Initially, the airline will operate one flight per week. Discussions with Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority are currently underway to finalise the necessary logistics and operational approvals.

Looking ahead, officials said there is potential to increase flight frequency based on demand. Uzbekistan Airways is also considering the launch of direct flights to Karachi, Pakistan’s commercial hub.

At present, the carrier runs two weekly flights from Tashkent to Lahore, operating on Wednesdays and Fridays.

The new Islamabad route is expected to improve travel convenience for passengers, foster economic engagement, and deepen people-to-people links between Uzbekistan and Pakistan.