Murree residents demand immediate action to safeguard forests from timber mafia, wildfires

MURREE: Residents of Murree have voiced urgent concerns over the rapid destruction of the region’s forests, calling on the Punjab government to intervene against wildfires and the illegal activities of the timber mafia.

Thousands of precious trees, including deodar and pine, have been lost, along with the rare wildlife that inhabits the forests.

According to locals, forest fires engulf vast areas of Murree and its neighboring Galyat region during both summer and winter seasons. These fires, they claim, are often not natural but deliberately set by the timber mafia to conceal illegal logging operations.

Zahoor Abbasi, a resident of Phagwari, highlighted the rich history of forest conservation in Murree. He noted that under British rule, strict measures were implemented to protect the area’s forests, which were recognized for their natural beauty and ecological importance. Similarly, former President Ayub Khan launched significant initiatives in 1964-65, such as providing free kerosene stoves to reduce the need for firewood and encouraging horticulture by distributing fruit trees like apples, apricots, and plums.

However, despite these historical efforts, the preservation of Murree’s forests has deteriorated in recent years. In 2006, a gasification project initiated under General Pervez Musharraf’s government aimed to provide an alternative to firewood, but the initiative benefited only a small fraction of the urban population. Most residents continue to rely on firewood, often sourced from illegal logging, as the high cost of LPG remains prohibitive.

Sajid Mahmood, a local leader, expressed frustration over the lack of effective action against the timber mafia and the complicity of some forest staff in illegal activities. He pointed out that fires are often started not only to hide illegal logging but also to clear land for grazing.

Residents like Zafar Javed from Goi Sehhar Bagla accused the forest department of negligence, stating that staff members are frequently absent or involved in unlawful practices. This has fueled growing resentment among locals, who feel abandoned by authorities responsible for protecting the region’s ecological heritage.

Professor Ashfaq Kaleem, a local educator, emphasized that the preservation of Murree’s forests is essential not only for the environment but also for maintaining the area’s natural beauty and appeal as a tourist destination. He urged the government to implement a multi-pronged strategy that includes public education on fire prevention, community involvement in forest monitoring, and reforestation projects to replenish the region’s depleted tree cover.

Kaleem also called for stricter laws and robust enforcement against illegal logging, as well as equipping forest staff with modern tools and training for fire management. He suggested exploring innovative solutions, such as using fallen pine leaves as an alternative energy source, to reduce dependence on firewood.

The residents of Murree have united in their demand for immediate and decisive government action to protect their forests and preserve the region’s biodiversity for future generations. They warn that without prompt intervention, Murree’s forests and natural beauty could face irreversible damage.