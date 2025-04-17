Ben Affleck Talks About Jennifer Lopez At ‘Accountant 2’ Premiere Following Divorce

At the red carpet premiere of The Accountant 2 in Los Angeles, Ben Affleck took a moment to praise his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez in rare public comments. Affleck, 52, who has three children—Samuel, 13, Seraphina, 16, and Violet, 19—from his marriage to Jennifer Garner, spoke warmly about Lopez and her children, twins Emme and Max, 17, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Despite their recent divorce, Affleck made it clear that he maintains a positive relationship with Lopez and her kids. “For the record, Jennifer Lopez is spectacular, great to my kids, great ongoing relationship with them,” he said. “I love her kids. They’re wonderful. She’s [an] enormously important, tremendous person of a lot of integrity who I adore and am grateful to.”

When asked about his relationship with his children, Affleck expressed gratitude. “The relationships that you can have with children like that, it’s the joy of my life. And those kids are amazing,” he added, noting that it was heartwarming to have them at the premiere.

Affleck’s remarks came just months after his divorce from Lopez, which was finalized in January 2025, following their separation in August 2024. The couple married in July 2022, two decades after initially calling off their engagement. Lopez recently opened up about their divorce, saying she had no regrets despite the difficult journey, while Affleck addressed the issue in a GQ interview, highlighting their different approaches to fame.

Both Affleck and Lopez have been focused on co-parenting their children, with the exes seen together in family settings, including a back-to-school event for their kids.