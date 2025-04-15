Headline Suggestion: Over 172,000 Pakistanis Seek Overseas Employment in First Quarter of 2025



ISLAMABAD: A significant wave of emigration for work occurred in the first quarter of 2025, with over 172,000 Pakistanis leaving for overseas employment, according to the Bureau of Immigration’s latest statistics. Saudi Arabia was the top destination, attracting 121,190 job seekers, followed by Oman with 8,331, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with 6,891.

Other popular destinations included Qatar, which welcomed 12,989 Pakistani workers, and Bahrain, with 939 workers. Additionally, countries such as the United Kingdom (1,454), Turkiye (870), Greece (815), Malaysia (775), China (592), Azerbaijan (350), Germany (264), the United States (257), Italy (109), and Japan (108) also saw a steady influx of Pakistani workers.

In terms of professions, the majority of emigrants, 99,139 individuals, were classified as general laborers. Skilled workers included 38,274 drivers, 1,859 masons, 2,130 electricians, 1,689 cooks, 3,474 technicians, and 1,058 welders. Additionally, professionals also sought overseas opportunities, with 849 doctors, 1,479 engineers, 390 nurses, and 436 teachers making up a notable portion of those securing international jobs.

The recent emigration data also contrasts with figures from the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA), which reported that 28,000 Pakistanis applied for asylum in the EU+ between October 2023 and October 2024. While asylum applications peaked at around 3,400 in October 2023, they have since decreased, reaching 1,900 by October 2024. These statistics highlight a broader trend of migration, which also includes illegal human smuggling routes to Europe.