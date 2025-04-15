Imran Khan denies authorizing talks with establishment, issues directives to PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan, the incarcerated founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has firmly denied granting any PTI leader the authority to engage in talks with the establishment, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan confirmed on Tuesday.

This statement follows PTI leader Azam Swati’s recent claims that Khan had given him the go-ahead to initiate discussions with the establishment to help resolve political instability. Swati had previously mentioned in a media interview that he intended to meet with someone to strategize about the future, suggesting the inclusion of former president Dr. Arif Alvi in the process.

However, Gohar, speaking to reporters outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail after meeting Khan, said that the PTI founder had issued “six statements” during their meeting, including one that clarified he had not pressured anyone to strike a deal. Khan also stated that the party would soon reveal its stance on the mining and minerals bill, after consulting political leaders.

The bill, which aims to regulate investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s mining sector, has been met with controversy. Critics argue it could undermine provincial autonomy, while the provincial government maintains it is designed to curb illegal mining and attract foreign investment.

Gohar urged PTI leadership to refrain from making statements on the matter until Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur meets with Khan to discuss the issue. Additionally, Khan expressed concerns regarding Afghan refugees and emphasized the importance of PTI leaders avoiding public disagreements.

In the meeting, Khan also issued directives for PTI leaders to stop issuing conflicting statements about the party’s internal issues. Regarding the grand opposition alliance, Khan suggested that PTI work on a short agenda for collaborating with opposition parties in the interest of democracy.

While the meeting at Adiala Jail was surrounded by controversy, with Gohar criticizing the fact that only two lawyers were permitted to meet Khan according to the list, five lawyers were present in the meeting, he highlighted the ongoing issue with the jail authorities barring Khan’s family members from meeting him. Gohar condemned the authorities for preventing Khan’s sisters from visiting him, recalling the Islamabad High Court’s clear order to allow family visits twice a week.

Meanwhile, PTI spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram clarified that Khan has not closed the door to negotiations, but emphasized that talks must focus on national interests, particularly the supremacy of the law and the constitution. Akram reaffirmed that Khan is seeking justice through the courts, not through any backdoor deals, and instructed PTI leadership to remain aligned on key issues, including the mining and minerals bill.