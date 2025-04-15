Senator Durrani visits families of labourers martyred in Iran

Ex-minister urges Iranian and Pakistani govts to provide compensation, Justice to bereaved families

Announces plans to meet with Iranian envoy to convey victim families’ appeals

BAHAWALPUR: Senior politician and former federal minister Muhammad Ali Durrani, accompanied by his wife, visited the homes of laborers from Bahawalpur who were martyred in a terrorist attack in Iran’s Sistan province.

Durrani met with the grieving families of Khalid Shaheed in Mehrab Wala and Jamshed Shaheed at Chakki Mor, expressing condolences and offering prayers for the departed souls.

Durrani urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to provide Rs100 million in compensation to each victim’s family.

“No amount can compensate a human life, but it is the government’s responsibility to financially support the poorest families of the poorest region,” he stated.

He also demanded that the martyred workers be given homes, as they had gone abroad to improve their families’ living conditions. Additionally, he called for the government to take responsibility for the education and welfare of the martyrs’ children.

The former minister emphasized the need for repatriating the bodies of the slain workers at the earliest. He announced plans to meet with the Iranian ambassador to present the families’ appeals, urging Iran’s government to announce an aid package for the victims. “These laborers were martyred on Iranian soil—their protection was Iran’s responsibility, “he emphasized.

Durrani strongly condemned the terrorists, demanding arrest and strict punishment for the killers. He called for enhanced security measures for Pakistani laborers in Iran, stating, “These workers were our economy’s backbone. Targeting poverty-stricken laborers is an unforgivable crime.”

He insisted that those responsible for the killings must be held accountable, declaring, “The perpetrators behind this tragedy must face justice.”