Khawaja Asif concedes corruption devouring Pakistan, calls it major obstacle to progress

SIALKOT: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, in a frank admission on Thursday, acknowledged the severe and growing problem of corruption in Pakistan, describing it as a destructive force that is stalling the country’s development.

In an address to industrialists at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Asif stated that corruption has become deeply embedded within Pakistan’s institutions, undermining any efforts to push the country forward. He further added that even a modest reduction of 50% in corruption could eliminate the need for Pakistan to rely on International Monetary Fund (IMF) support.

“As things stand, Pakistan is suffering from a disease of corruption, a problem that has become one of the greatest barriers to our economic and social progress,” the Defence Minister said. “If we manage to curb corruption even by half, we wouldn’t need to approach institutions like the IMF for assistance.”

Asif’s speech highlighted the deep-rooted nature of corruption within Pakistan’s governance structures. He raised concerns over the alarming scale of bribes within key institutions, pointing to customs officials who were allegedly accepting bribes worth Rs 400 to 500 million. Asif emphasized that such systemic corruption was not limited to the public sector, warning that Pakistan’s moral fabric is being eroded due to the lack of distinction between right and wrong.

Quoting former Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, Asif highlighted a shocking incident where a bureaucrat reportedly amassed Rs 4 billion from wedding “salami,” a practice where a payment is made as a form of customary gift during weddings. “Corruption has penetrated every level of society and is eating away our country like termites,” Asif remarked, calling on all sectors of society to unite against this systemic issue.

The Defence Minister also touched upon recent economic measures, noting that Pakistan’s central bank had reduced the policy rate by 9% in just a few months. While acknowledging the financial challenges faced by the country, Asif underlined the need for economic stability to drive growth and development.

The scale of corruption in Pakistan is evident in the findings of Transparency International’s 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index, where the country scored a dismal 29, signaling high levels of corruption within its institutions.

In a related matter, a report by an inquiry committee formed by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah exposed massive corruption within the Sindh Food Department. The report revealed that Rs 3.22 billion worth of wheat was “misplaced” following the devastating floods of 2022. The committee’s investigation uncovered that 379,000 sacks of substandard wheat were deliberately mixed with dirt, leading to the loss of millions in public funds. The investigation found that negligent actions by food department officials were responsible for this monumental loss.

The Defence Minister’s speech underscored a stark reality: the battle against corruption in Pakistan is not just about economic recovery but about reclaiming the country’s future from the grip of graft and misgovernance.