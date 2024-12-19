Kai Trump Reveals Celebrity Crush and Shares Insights on Grandfather Donald Trump

Kai Trump, the 17-year-old granddaughter of President-elect Donald Trump, recently opened up about her life, family, and celebrity crush in a YouTube Q&A titled “Get to Know Me Better.” In the video posted on December 17, Kai shared candid moments with her fans, including a confession about her admiration for Outer Banks star Drew Starkey.

“My celebrity crush is Drew Starkey from Outer Banks,” Kai revealed, adding with a laugh, “I love him, so yeah, that’s my celebrity crush.” She admitted she couldn’t stop blushing while mentioning his name, offering a glimpse into her lighthearted personality.

The golf prodigy also shared some personal anecdotes about her relationship with her grandfather. Reflecting on an embarrassing moment, she said, “I brought one of my guy friends to play golf, and my grandpa goes, ‘Oh my God, look how handsome your boyfriend is,’ and all that. It was awkward because he had a girlfriend. That’s my most embarrassing moment ever.”

Despite such humorous moments, Kai spoke warmly about the life lessons she’s learned from her grandfather. “He’s taught me never to give up. If I have a dream, always try to achieve that dream, and never stop trying because one day it will happen,” she shared, adding, “He’s President of the United States again, so never give up on your dreams.”

One of her favorite memories with Donald Trump was being part of his recent presidential campaign. “This election cycle was really crucial for everyone around the world. To be there with him and understand how important it was for him to win was really special,” she noted.

Kai also weighed in on how the media portrays her grandfather. “I think the media portrays him in a bad way, but he’s definitely not like that at all,” she said, defending his character and highlighting her perspective as a family member.

The Q&A offered fans a glimpse into Kai’s personal life, her close bond with her grandfather, and her reflections on growing up in a high-profile family.