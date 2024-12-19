Kate Middleton ‘Mortified’ Over Leaked Disagreement About Prince Harry

Kate Middleton is reportedly feeling “mortified” after details of a private disagreement regarding Prince Harry were leaked to the public. According to a source speaking with New Idea Magazine, Kate is upset that her emotions surrounding the ongoing tensions with Harry and the Prince of Wales have been made public.

The insider revealed, “Despite all the barbs Harry has thrown at the royal family – and hurtfully, at Kate especially – since his exit and the release of his memoir Spare, Kate does want peace between the brothers. She understands there’s no time for long-held grudges.”

These comments echo sentiments shared by royal expert Katie Nicholl, who suggested that Kate’s desire for reconciliation stems from a deeper perspective on life. “When you go through something like a cancer diagnosis, you realize life is too short for rifts and family feuds,” Nicholl explained.

The ongoing strain between Harry and the royal family, particularly following his revelations in Spare, continues to impact family dynamics. However, Kate’s focus on healing and unity highlights her efforts to mend fractured relationships, even in the face of past grievances.