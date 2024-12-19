Kevin Costner Breaks Silence on Yellowstone Exit and Controversial Finale

Kevin Costner has spoken out for the first time since the controversial finale of Yellowstone and rumors of behind-the-scenes tensions with co-star Luke Grimes. The 69-year-old actor, who played the iconic John Dutton, addressed the show’s ending while appearing in Aspen just days after the episode aired.

In a video shared by DailyMail.com, Costner kept his comments on the finale brief, stating, “I’m not thinking about it. I don’t think I’ve given it any thoughts, we’ll just let it go.” The final episode shocked fans as John Dutton was killed in a murder-for-hire plot staged to look like a suicide—a twist that divided viewers and marked the end of Costner’s time on the show after his highly publicized departure.

Costner also responded to speculation about a feud with Grimes, who played his on-screen son Kayce Dutton. When asked if they’ve spoken since the finale, the Dances With Wolves star simply shook his head, offering no further details.

Grimes, 40, has been more forthcoming in recent interviews. Speaking to People, he acknowledged the impact of Costner’s exit, noting, “To be really honest, there was a part of Kevin being gone that meant some of the conflict was gone. It didn’t make it super fun to be around… Not pointing any fingers, but it was actually the easiest season we’ve filmed.”

In another interview with Men’s Health, Grimes revealed he hasn’t been in touch with Costner since filming wrapped but clarified there’s no animosity. “He’s Kevin Costner… I do have his phone number, but I don’t feel like it’s my place to reach out. He can reach out to me if he wants,” Grimes said with a laugh.

The finale, which depicted John Dutton’s death as part of a complex murder plot, left fans divided. While some praised the poetic and realistic conclusion, others felt blindsided and compared it to the widely criticized Game of Thrones finale. One fan wrote, “Game of Thrones is no longer the worst final season of any TV show ever. Yellowstone has taken that award.”

Grimes acknowledged the backlash, saying, “I think there’s been some negative reactions. People feel sort of cheated. But we were lucky to have Kevin on the show as long as we did.” He also revealed that series creator Taylor Sheridan had initially planned for John Dutton’s death much earlier in the show.

Despite the polarized fan response, Grimes highlighted the emotional depth of the finale, noting how the sudden loss mirrored real-life experiences. “In our little Yellowstone world, that helped ramp the show up into a boil,” he said.

While Costner seems ready to move on, the end of Yellowstone marks the conclusion of a significant chapter for the actor and fans alike, leaving a legacy of memorable storytelling and complex relationships.