Prince William Shifts Focus On ‘More Important Things’ Amid Rift With Harry and Meghan

Prince William is choosing to focus on addressing the environmental crisis rather than the ongoing rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams. Reports suggest that William and the Sussexes have not been on speaking terms since Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in January 2020.

Fitzwilliams, speaking to GB News, claimed that the breakdown in the brothers’ relationship stems from the actions of Harry and Meghan. “As everyone knows, there is a rift in the royal family, but the Sussexes, not William, were the cause of it,” he said. He also noted that while Harry and Meghan have spoken about environmental issues, their actions have not always aligned with their statements.

In contrast, William has directed his efforts toward inspiring positive change through the Earthshot Prize, an initiative he launched in 2020 to discover and implement solutions to environmental challenges. Fitzwilliams explained, “William understands that constant preaching on climate issues—telling people not to fly or eat meat—can alienate them. Instead, he wants to inspire and celebrate practical solutions.”

The Prince of Wales recently appeared in The Earthshot Report, a BBC documentary highlighting stories of innovators working to protect and restore the planet. In the documentary, which premiered on December 15, William emphasized his goal of fostering hope and action rather than criticism. “I want to celebrate talent and solutions, rather than telling people don’t do this or that,” he said.

A promotional video for the program featured William playing darts with actress Hannah Waddingham, underscoring his approachable and optimistic approach to environmental advocacy. The documentary, available on BBC iPlayer, reflects William’s commitment to motivating people to take meaningful steps toward sustainability without feeling overwhelmed by guilt or negativity.

As William concentrates on his mission to inspire global change, the ongoing tension with Harry and Meghan remains in the background, highlighting his focus on purpose over personal grievances.