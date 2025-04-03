World

China urges U.S. to correct its wrongdoing of ‘reciprocal tariffs’

By Xinhua

BEIJING: China urged the United States to correct its wrongful imposition of “reciprocal tariffs,” and address economic and trade differences with China and other countries through equal, respectful, and mutually-beneficial negotiations, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Thursday.

Guo made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to a query about Washington’s announcement of “reciprocal tariffs” on major trading partners.

Under the pretext of “reciprocity,” the United States has imposed additional tariffs on exports from China and other countries, which seriously violates World Trade Organization regulations and severely undermines the rules-based multilateral trading system, noted Guo.

“The Chinese side firmly opposes this and will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests,” said the spokesperson, reiterating that there is no winner in a trade or tariff war, and that protectionism offers no solution.

Xinhua

