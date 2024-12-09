PM takes Nawaz Sharif into confidence on Maulana Fazl’s proposal

Shehbaz briefs elder brother on country’s overall political situation, recent PTI protests

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a crucial meeting with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and discussed the country’s overall political situation

During the meeting held at the latter’s Raiwind residence, PM Shehbaz briefed Nawaz Sharif about his recent visit to Saudi Arabia and took him into confidence regarding Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s proposal on the Madrasah Registration Bill, according to PML-N insiders.

He also consulted the elder brother on the impasse over the bill and steps to address the JUI-F chief’s reservations.

During the meeting, Nawaz congratulated Shehbaz over the unprecedented gains made by the Pakistani stock market and the economy in recent days.

On this occasion, Shehbaz briefed Nawaz about the progress on foreign investment brought to Pakistan by the SIFC. The two leaders also discussed the overall political situation in the country. Incidents that took place during November 26 protests of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and opposition party’s call for civil disobedience also came under discussion during the meeting.

On the occasion, Nawaz said that those who damaged the national security and unity would be held accountable. He said that nobody would be allowed to put hurdles in the way of Pakistan’s progress.

He directed PM Shehbaz to allay Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s reservations about the Madrasah Bill and take the members of the ruling coalition into confidence on national issues. He also paid a tribute to the security personnel who sacrificed their lives in the fight against terrorists.

The two brothers later went to the graves of their parents and offered Fateha.

PM condoles with Hiraj over his father’s death

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the residence of Member National Assembly (MNA) Mohammad Raza Hayat Hiraj here on Sunday and expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of his father.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with fortitude.