FM Dar, Turkish counterpart discuss unfolding situation in Syria

In telephonic conversation, both ministers review cooperation to aid stranded Pakistani nationals

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had a telephone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan about the unfolding situation in Syria on Sunday, where they discussed stranded Pakistani nationals.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad left office and fled the country after being ousted by Syrian rebels, who ended the 50-year Assad dynasty in a lightning offensive that has raised fears of a new wave of instability in the Middle East.

During the phone call with his Turkish counterpart, Dar shared details of “efforts made by the government to ensure the safety and security of Pakistani nationals in Syria”, according to a post by the foreign ministry on X.

Both the ministers also discussed possible cooperation between the two countries to aid Pakistani nationals stranded in Syria.

On Friday, the Foreign Office (FO) had issued an advisory urging Pakistanis to refrain from travelling to Syria due to “the recent developments and evolving situation” in the country. Pakistani nationals already in Syria were advised to “exercise extreme caution and remain in contact with the Embassy of Pakistan in Damascus.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan beefed security measures for the Syrian Embassy in Islamabad, including increased protection for Ambassador Dr Ramez Alraee and the entire diplomatic staff.

The decision was made in response to escalating events in Syria and the recent unrest at the Syrian Embassy in Greece, according to reports.

Approximately 2,000 Pakistanis are currently in Syria, engaged in various activities such as business, employment, pilgrimage, or residing with Syrian families through marriage.

Of these, over 700 Pakistanis are married to Syrian nationals and have settled there with their families.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) is actively monitoring the situation and has issued a travel advisory for Pakistanis in Syria.

A crisis management unit (CMU) has been established at MOFA, complete with dedicated telephone lines and email IDs to assist Pakistanis affected by the crisis.

Sources revealed that the ministry is evaluating options for a potential evacuation operation to bring stranded Pakistanis back home safely. The safety of Pakistani nationals remains a top priority as authorities closely follow developments in Syria.

“Meanwhile, the Pakistan Embassy in Damascus remains actively engaged to facilitate Pakistani nationals in Syria,” the release added, enclosing the embassy’s contact details.

Phone numbers: +963 987 127 822, +963 990 138 972

Email: [email protected]