PPP committee decides to meet govt panel to address coalition concerns

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) National Issues Committee held a virtual meeting on Sunday under the chairmanship of party leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, where it was decided to contact the government’s committee on Monday to address key coalition issues.

The meeting was attended by prominent PPP leaders, including Raja Pervez Ashraf, Sherry Rehman, Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood, Naveed Qamar, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sardar Saleem Haider, Faisal Karim Kundi, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, and Ali Haider Gillani.

The decision follows the establishment of the government’s committee on November 22 by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, aimed at resolving coalition disputes. This development comes amidst PPP’s dissatisfaction over what it describes as the federal government’s lack of consultation on policy matters and unmet commitments to the party.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari recently expressed his dissatisfaction with the government’s approach to coalition governance, specifically citing instances such as the recent imposition of internet restrictions and the passage of the canals agreement without PPP’s input.

“The federal government does not understand the basics of VPNs,” Bilawal said during an earlier meeting. He argued that the restrictions negatively impacted privacy and digital accessibility across the country.

He also criticized the canals agreement, claiming it was approved while he was engaged in discussions on the 26th Constitutional Amendment. “This bypassing of the PPP on matters of provincial water rights is unacceptable,” he added.

Bilawal has also called out the government for failing to allocate resources fairly among provinces, a key issue negotiated during constitutional amendment discussions.

In response to the PPP’s concerns, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s 11-member committee, comprising senior ministers such as Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Asif, Azam Nazeer Tarar, and Ahad Khan Cheema, was tasked with facilitating political cooperation and addressing disputes with coalition partners.

The government’s committee is expected to engage in discussions with the PPP’s nine-member delegation, which includes senior figures such as former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, federal ministers Naveed Qamar and Sherry Rehman, and chief ministers of Sindh and Balochistan.

The PPP has intensified its efforts to foster political consensus, not only within the coalition but also with opposition parties. Last week, Bilawal directed the party’s Rabta Committee to engage with other political entities and explore areas of agreement on key national issues, such as security, the digital economy, and agriculture.

PPP leaders have voiced their commitment to addressing coalition disputes while highlighting the need for better consultation mechanisms. The National Issues Committee’s decision to initiate contact with the government’s panel is seen as a significant step toward mending strained ties within the coalition.

The outcome of these discussions will be closely monitored as both sides work toward addressing grievances and strengthening coalition governance. PPP’s Central Executive Committee is expected to review the progress made during these engagements in the coming month.