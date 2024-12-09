Civil disobedience if our demands not met, warns PTI’s Omar Ayub

Announces formation of a high-powered committee for negotiations with govt

Says PTI to hold martyrs’ prayer on Dec 13, followed by a global prayer initiative on Dec 15

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub on Sunday warned that the party would go ahead with its proposed “civil disobedience” move if its demand for a transparent probe into November 24 and May 9, 2023, events not accepted.

Speaking at a joint press conference alongside PTI leaders Asad Qaiser, Shibli Faraz, Waqas Sheikh, and others, Ayub announced the formation of a high-powered committee for negotiations.

He revealed that he held a lengthy meeting with the PTI founder on December 5. Reflecting on his own experience, he recounted, “I met the party founder but was later arrested from Adiala Jail. The Punjab Inspector General was adamant about my detention. I am now filing a contempt of court petition in the Peshawar High Court.”

He condemned the government for alleged human rights violations, claiming that peaceful protests were met with violence. “Innocent and unarmed people were martyred. We lost 12 people, thousands were injured, and over 200 are missing,” Ayub stated.

He further accused the government of fascism, alleging that hospital morgues were emptied, and individuals were coerced into falsifying injury reports as accident victims. “Over 5,000 PTI workers were arrested,” he added.

Ayub called for an investigation into the use of force during the November 24 protests. He alleged that US-made weapons, including sniper rifles, were deployed against unarmed citizens. He also accused the government of using funds from the Coalition Support Fund against PTI workers.

“We demand the release of PTI workers and a transparent inquiry into who ordered the use of firearms on November 24. If justice is not delivered and profiling of youth continues, we will move towards civil disobedience,” Ayub warned.

The PTI leader announced that a prayer ceremony for the martyrs will be held on December 13, followed by a global prayer initiative by overseas PTI workers on December 15.

Highlighting the path forward, Ayub said, “Our high-powered committee, consisting of Asad Qaiser, Ali Amin Gandapur, Hamid Raza, and myself, is ready for dialogue. Anyone willing to negotiate is welcome.”

Senator Shibli Faraz echoed the call for engagement, urging the government to involve the committee formed by the PTI founder. “Pakistan, with a population of 250 million, deserves the rule of law. The prevailing uncertainty and artificial instability must end through dialogue,” he said.

Faraz also warned of the consequences of prolonged unrest, especially in regions like Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, which are grappling with terrorism. “We must prevent youth from choosing the wrong path,” he emphasized.

Former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser refuted allegations that PTI workers resorted to violence. “None of our workers fired a single bullet. We will not back down from our constitutional rights. The government itself is sowing seeds of hatred by firing on peaceful protesters,” he asserted.

Qaiser also criticised the government’s policies, particularly the closure of cross-border trade with Afghanistan. “We are being portrayed as terrorists, but we want to resolve issues within the ambit of the law,” he concluded.

The PTI leaders collectively urged the government to address their grievances, warning that failure to do so could escalate tensions nationwide.