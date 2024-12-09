Will never accept ‘establishment’s controlled rule’, Fazl declares

JUI-F chief urges public to reject establishment rule, accusing rulers of betraying Pakistan’s ideology

Questions why country’s leadership lacks courage to openly support Palestinian rights while Modi openly backs Israel

Says Madrasas will be registered but not subordinated, claiming 2010 agreements being violated

PESHAWAR: Launching into a diatribe against the government and the establishment, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday declared that they did not accept the current “establishment’s controlled” governance system, urging the public to reject the “establishment’s rule.”

“This is not the government of the people, but of the establishment. Pakistan belongs to all of us, not just a few institutions. If today’s rulers deny Pakistan’s ideology, it is our duty to uphold it,” Maulana Fazl stated while addressing “Israel Murdaabad Conference” in Peshawar on Sunday.

He alleged that the current leadership had betrayed the country’s founding principles, warning that the consequences of their actions would harm the nation.

He reaffirmed his party’s support for the Palestinian cause and denounced Western powers for historical and ongoing atrocities.

Addressing a large gathering, Rehman stated that the conference sent a strong global message of solidarity with Palestinians and their rights. “We stand firmly on our principled position. The West, which committed massacres during World Wars I and II, continues to kill Muslims in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Palestine,” he said.

He accused the US and Western nations of being the “murderers of humanity,” citing the deaths of 50,000 women and children in Palestine. He questioned, “If Saddam Hussein was executed for military operations in one city, why can’t Netanyahu be held accountable for similar crimes?”

Moreover, the JUI-F chief criticised Pakistan’s past and present policies, particularly under former President General Pervez Musharraf, for aligning with the US and providing military bases and air corridors for operations in Afghanistan. He warned, “If the current government continues to follow such policies, they will find JUI workers standing firmly in opposition.”

He further accused the establishment of being disconnected from the people. He questioned why the country’s leadership lacks the courage to openly support Palestinian rights while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi openly backs Israel.

Rehman further highlighted his opposition to the proposed 26th Amendment, stating that had it passed in its original form, it would have dismantled parliament, the constitution, and key institutions. He claimed that through his party’s efforts, the amendment was reduced from 34 clauses to 22, removing several damaging provisions.

On the topic of religious seminaries, he stated, “Madrasas will be registered but not subordinated. Agreements made in 2010 are being violated, but we will ensure our rights are protected.”

The JUI chief declared that his party stands ready to mobilise if necessary. “If we decide to march on Islamabad, our supporters will not waver. You have tested us before; we are not intimidated by threats,” he said, addressing government agencies.

He also cautioned against attempts to divide religious scholars. “Do not try to create discord among clerics by bringing certain individuals to media platforms. Interference in religious seminaries will not be tolerated,” he warned.

Rehman reiterated that agreements regarding financial systems, curricula, and administrative frameworks of madrasas must be honoured. “Religious seminaries will be registered with the education department but will not be made subordinate,” he asserted.

He concluded by calling on his supporters to stay prepared for future actions. “We will call for action when the time is right. Our battle is for Pakistan’s stability, ideology, and survival,” he stated.