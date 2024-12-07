Gandapur says no decision on civil disobedience as talks with govt yet to start

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has clarified that no decision has been made regarding civil disobedience movement, as we negotiations with the government are yet to start.

Speaking to the media in Dera Ismail Khan, Gandapur stated that discussions with the government are yet to be held, and the decision to initiate civil disobedience has not yet been taken.

“We are currently engaged in talks for the sake of the country. If the government refuses to engage in dialogue, our movement will continue regardless,” Gandapur said, dismissing any rumours about an imminent civil disobedience campaign.

Referring to his participation in the D-Chowk protest, Gandapur confirmed that he stood by Bushra Bibi throughout the protest, but emphasized that her comments about being left alone were not reflective of the collective stance.

On the topic of madarassah, Gandapur expressed a desire to see them thrive not only in religious education but also in worldly knowledge. He noted that madarassah should comply with registration processes, which would make them eligible for government funding and scholarships.

The KP CM also raised concerns over the issue of missing persons, stating that thousands of party workers have been arrested and over a hundred injured. He further criticised political parties that label themselves as democratic yet advocate for restrictions on others.