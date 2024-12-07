NATIONAL

Gandapur says no decision on civil disobedience as talks with govt yet to start

By Staff Correspondent

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has clarified that no decision has been made regarding civil disobedience movement, as we negotiations with the government are yet to start.

Speaking to the media in Dera Ismail Khan, Gandapur stated that discussions with the government are yet to be held, and the decision to initiate civil disobedience has not yet been taken.

“We are currently engaged in talks for the sake of the country. If the government refuses to engage in dialogue, our movement will continue regardless,” Gandapur said, dismissing any rumours about an imminent civil disobedience campaign.

Referring to his participation in the D-Chowk protest, Gandapur confirmed that he stood by Bushra Bibi throughout the protest, but emphasized that her comments about being left alone were not reflective of the collective stance.

On the topic of madarassah, Gandapur expressed a desire to see them thrive not only in religious education but also in worldly knowledge. He noted that madarassah should comply with registration processes, which would make them eligible for government funding and scholarships.

The KP CM also raised concerns over the issue of missing persons, stating that thousands of party workers have been arrested and over a hundred injured. He further criticised political parties that label themselves as democratic yet advocate for restrictions on others.

Previous article
Solar power scheme
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

ICMA Pakistan and CCP collaborate to highlight competitive landscape in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA Pakistan), in collaboration with the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), organized a seminar...

Gujranwala Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Sanaullah

CM Maryam Nawaz embarks on eight-day trip to China tomorrow

PTI spent more than Rs2b from KP’s exchequer on ‘third aborted coup’: Azma

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.