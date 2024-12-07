PM vows to work day and night to alleviate public hardships

PM Shehbaz felicitates nation as inflation drops to lowest in six years

Says taking steps to provide employment, promote industrial growth, and increase investment

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated the nation on further falling of weekly inflation rate (Sensitive Price Index-SPI) to 3.57 percent and reiterated government’s commitment to measures aimed at the economic turnaround.

With the grace of Allah Almighty and the efforts of the economic team, the prime minister said and added inflation had dropped to its lowest level in the last six years.

Since October 4, 2018, the price index had been recorded at its lowest level today, PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying on Saturday.

Compared to the same corresponding period in last year, inflation had decreased by a significant 39.11% this week, which was a result of the hard work of the economic team, adding that he remained committed to every promise he made to the people. “I had vowed to work day and night to alleviate the hardships of the people. As the servant of Pakistan, I remain steadfast to all the promises I have made,” he further maintained.

The prime minister said that they were taking steps to provide employment, promote industrial growth, and increase foreign investment.

After achieving economic stability, the country was rapidly moving toward progress, he said, adding the surge in remittances, growing investment from the friendly countries and the strengthening of diplomatic relations reflected Pakistan’s journey toward development.

The prime minister opined that their political sacrifices for the development and prosperity of the country had not gone in vain as all the stakeholders were playing their positive role in this journey of progress and prosperity.

PM congratulates newly-elected SHCBA President

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday congratulated Barrister Sarfraz Metlo on being elected as President of the Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA).

The prime minister also congratulated Ahsan Bhoon, head of the Independent Lawyers Group (Asma Jahangir Group), on the victory.

He expressed the hope that the newly elected President and the Independent Lawyers Group will continue their efforts for the welfare of lawyers, the prime minister said in a statement issued by the PM Office.

“I trust that the Asma Jahangir Group will continue to prioritize the politics of principles and adherence to values, as always,” the prime minister remarked.

He hoped that the newly elected president will work tirelessly to strengthen the legal profession and continue efforts to promote justice and democracy in the country.