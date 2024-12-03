Supreme Court urges Parliament to convene session to address missing persons issue

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday urged the Parliament to convene a session to address the pressing issue of missing persons.

During a hearing of the case, the constitutional bench issued notices to the Attorney General, Ministry of Interior, and other relevant parties, instructing them to submit detailed reports on the matter.

Justice Jamal Mandokhel, while hearing the case, emphasized that the issue of missing persons could not be resolved through mere statements and that Parliament, as the supreme institution in the country, must take the lead in finding a solution. “A general or joint session of Parliament should be convened to resolve this issue,” Justice Mandokhel said, stressing the need for legislative action.

Deputy Attorney General informed the court that the government is actively working towards a resolution and has formed a sub-committee within the cabinet tasked with filing recommendations on the issue.

During the proceedings, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi asked whether those who had returned from abduction had provided any details about their disappearances. Justice Mandokhel pointed out that individuals who had returned to their families had not revealed much, except for mentioning that they had gone to the Northern Areas for rest.

Justice Naeem Afghan underscored the importance of setting a strong precedent for missing persons cases, urging that authorities must act courageously. “If you want to set an example for missing persons’ cases, you must act courageously,” he said. He also noted that some of these cases were being exploited to discredit the state, adding, “A so-called liberation war is being waged in the name of missing persons, yet no one is willing to stand by the system.”

The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing until next week, with the constitutional bench stressing that the issue of missing persons needs to be addressed promptly and with determination by both the government and Parliament.