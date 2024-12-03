Angelina Jolie Shines in Gorgeous Gown at 2024 Gotham Awards

Angelina Jolie, American legendary actress who is also an activist, recently lit up the red carpet at the 2024 Gotham Awards with her glamorous look, as she was wearing a stunning voluminous gown.

The 49-year-old actress was there to mark another milestone of her career as she was set to receive the prestigious Performer Tribute award for her incredible role in biopic Maria, which was released on November 27.

Angelina looked very gorgeous in elegant black gown with a touch of uniqueness, as she was captured heading to receive the award.

The latest hit movie Maria which was directed by Pablo Larraín, is a biographical film starring Angelina Jolie as its iconic opera singer Maria Callas.

However, The actress paired her dress up with strappy platform heels and finishing the look with a gold bangles on her hands. She literally dressed to impress the audience with her astonishing style.

However, The 2024 Gotham Awards officially started in this year’s awards season.