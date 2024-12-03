Online ethics

Recently, several private videos of certain female TikTok creators were leaked, an act that is both illegal and unethical. The spread of such personal videos on social media platforms only adds to the emotional distress of the victims. What is even more surprising is that a large number of young people are eager not only to watch these private videos but also to share them with their peers, without understanding the serious implications such actions can have on the dignity of others.

Similarly, in the context of Islam, these acts are strictly forbidden. Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) specifically warned against exposing others’ private matters, stating, “Whoever covers the faults of a Muslim, Allah will cover his faults on the Day of Judgment.” Additionally, the Holy Quran emphasises in Surah Al-Hujurat (49:12), “Do not spy on one another.” Despite the timeless Islamic teachings on this matter, the desire to access such private and explicit content remains widespread. Moreover, under Pakistani law, sharing intimate content without consent is a cybercrime under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016, punishable by up to five years in prison. Unfortunately, the enforcement of such laws remains a distant hope.

Female social media influencers are particularly vulnerable to such crimes. As human beings, we are all prone to making mistakes, but that does not justify exposing others’ private matters. It is our moral obligation to avoid any actions that may cause harm to someone else’s life. Unfortunately, in societies like ours, the opposite is often true. The FIA’s cybercrime wing reports that 85% of cyber harassment victims are women, with female social media influencers being especially vulnerable. Last year, a large number of such cases were reported, though experts believe this represents only about 20% of actual incidents. More concerningly, 70% of the victims reported by the cybercrime wing are between 18 and 25 years old.

Authorities must take decisive action to stop the spread of others’ private videos. It is also important to educate female content creators about the risks of social media platforms, particularly TikTok.

SHEHZAD AHMED BROHI

LARKANA