PM Shehbaz vows efforts to combat smear campaign, fast track relief efforts

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed on Monday that his government would fast-track efforts to provide relief to the general public.

During a meeting with Barrister Amjad Malik, Vice Chairperson of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, and Chief Coordinator of International Affairs, the Prime Minister was praised for his consistent work in boosting the national economy and restoring investor confidence.

Shehbaz Sharif extended his congratulations to Barrister Amjad Malik on his new role and expressed his commitment to ensuring the welfare of overseas Pakistanis. “Overseas Pakistanis are very dear to me,” he said, emphasizing that recent appointments in the Overseas Ministry and the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) demonstrate the PML-N government’s dedication to resolving issues faced by Pakistanis abroad.

Malik, in turn, praised the government’s efforts to stimulate the economy, citing the rise in stock exchange indices, and underlined the importance of timely trials for those responsible for the May 9 riots. He also appreciated the government’s push for legislation on expedited trials for expatriates and the removal of the ban on PIA’s direct flights to Europe.

Both leaders agreed on the need for coordinated efforts to combat social media misinformation and prevent panic. “We must stop the interference of social media propaganda and fake news that spread hatred among the public,” Barrister Malik remarked.

PM Shehbaz also addressed concerns about a recent malicious campaign designed to tarnish Pakistan’s image, particularly its state institutions. To tackle this, he ordered the formation of a Joint Task Force (JTF) led by the chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), which will investigate and counter the smear campaign.

The task force will consist of senior officials from various departments, including the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing, and intelligence agencies such as ISI and MI. Their mandate is to look into the spread of fabricated content aimed at destabilizing the country and misleading foreign audiences.

The Prime Minister directed the task force to complete its investigation within 10 days and take swift action against those responsible. A government official remarked, “The government will use all resources to safeguard national institutions and restore public confidence in the face of this targeted misinformation.”