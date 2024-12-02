Brazilian-made tear gas shells seized from PTI protesters in Attock: DPO

ATTOCK: Attock District Police Officer (DPO), Ghias Gul, on Monday revealed the recovery of Brazilian-made tear gas shells from protesters affiliated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during recent clashes in the city.

These shells are not typically found in Pakistan, raising questions about the origins of the materials used by the protesters.

Speaking at a press conference in Rawalpindi, DPO Gul stated that attempts to block the protesters in Attock led to violent confrontations, with several arrests made. “The protesters engaged police officers by firing weapons, including guns and tear gas shells, which were seized during the operation,” he explained.

Gul further noted that 8% of the protesters appeared to be associated with a military wing. Police officers faced considerable aggression, with many being struck by stones. A total of 147 officers were injured in the clashes, with 25 reported to be in critical condition.

Authorities are working to identify 89 detainees, checking whether they are locals or foreigners, and investigating possible external handlers. The protesters were also found to be using sophisticated wireless communication devices to disrupt police coordination, and many were wearing bulletproof vests for protection.

At the press conference, the DPO displayed a range of confiscated items, including helmets, bulletproof vests, firearms, and other equipment used by the protesters.

Meanwhile, the federal government has dismissed the claims made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) about deaths during their recent Islamabad protest, labeling the accusations as “propaganda” aimed at covering up the failure of their march.

The government also accused Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur of using the provincial assembly to “spread lies and distort the truth.”

In a joint statement and a separate press conference, Interior Minister Ataullah Tarar and Information Minister condemned the PTI’s narrative and revealed that fugitive PTI leader Murad Saeed had been leading a ‘vanguard group’ of around 1,500 individuals with the intent to attack law enforcement personnel.