Jennifer Garner Steps Out with Daughter Violet After Thanksgiving with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner was spotted enjoying a casual outing in Los Angeles with her eldest daughter, Violet, just days after spending Thanksgiving with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

Photos published by Page Six show the “Alias” star walking alongside 18-year-old Violet, who is home from her first year at Yale University. Garner kept her look relaxed in black leggings, a navy jacket, orange sneakers, and sunglasses, while Violet opted for jeans, a gray shirt, a black coat, sneakers, and a face mask.

Their outing followed a Thanksgiving spent giving back to the community. Garner and Affleck, who finalized their divorce in 2018, joined forces last Thursday to feed the homeless in downtown Los Angeles alongside their three children: Violet, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

During the charity event, the former couple appeared comfortable and close, with Affleck seen leaning in to whisper to Garner at one point. Following the event, a source told Page Six the family enjoyed Thanksgiving dinner together.

“Ben feels incredibly fortunate to spend the holidays with his family,” an insider shared. “Even though he and Jen have been separated for years, he feels a level of ease and connection with her that will always remain because of their shared history and their kids.”

Their children reportedly appreciated having both parents together for the celebrations. “The kids loved having their mom and dad under one roof,” a source told People.

Meanwhile, Affleck is in the midst of finalizing his divorce from Jennifer Lopez. The “Selena” star marked Thanksgiving with a solo photo behind a stuffed turkey, later spending Sunday at a flea market with her child, Emme.

Garner and Affleck’s co-parenting dynamic continues to highlight their dedication to creating meaningful family moments, even after their separation.